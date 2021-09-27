Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €945.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €813.67 ($957.25).

Shares of KER stock opened at €633.80 ($745.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €710.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €692.07. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

