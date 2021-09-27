Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QDEL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $146.94 on Thursday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.58.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at $112,391,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

