NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $49.73 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

