The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 4th. Analysts expect The Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

