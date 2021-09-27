The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 4th. Analysts expect The Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.