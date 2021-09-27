Head to Head Survey: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 13.53% 10.72% 9.24% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Onto Innovation and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

Onto Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. 908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given 908 Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onto Innovation and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.76 $31.02 million $1.93 39.56 908 Devices $26.89 million 37.41 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -29.34

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onto Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats 908 Devices on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

