$43.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report sales of $43.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.56 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $37.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $190.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $222.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.