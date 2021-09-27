The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Sells £2,042,934.93 in Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) insider Robert Andrew Day sold 2,798,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £2,042,934.93 ($2,669,107.56).

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £68.72 million and a P/E ratio of -32.83. The Mission Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.34 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

