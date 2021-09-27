Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Melon coin can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00128675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043986 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

