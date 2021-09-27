CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $1.93 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00347297 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.36 or 0.99863153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00089825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001727 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

