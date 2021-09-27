Berry Data (BRY) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $155,270.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00067523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00102766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00131789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,090.69 or 1.00084089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.37 or 0.06896983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00753867 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.