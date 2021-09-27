Equalizer Tops 1-Day Volume of $392,510.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $7.60 million and $392,510.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00102837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.45 or 1.00003406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.33 or 0.06887269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00751733 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

