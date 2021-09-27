SuperRare (RARE) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $105.83 million and $6.83 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.