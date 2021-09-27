CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00102837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.45 or 1.00003406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.33 or 0.06887269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00751733 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

