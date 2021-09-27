Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops One Day Volume of $385,917.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $22.05 million and $385,917.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00102837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.45 or 1.00003406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.33 or 0.06887269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00751733 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

