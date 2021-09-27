Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $686,837.70

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $686,837.70 and $552,596.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

