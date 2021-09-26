BOOM Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $100,292.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00128939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043714 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.