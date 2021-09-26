AppCoins One Day Volume Hits $578,190.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $578,190.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00128939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043714 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,667,487 coins and its circulating supply is 244,667,486 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

