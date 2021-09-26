Mint Club (MINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,520.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.27 million and $3,520.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

