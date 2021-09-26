Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $201,327.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00007453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00128939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043714 BTC.

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

