stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.99 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $195.58 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,040.29 or 0.06887768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.92 or 0.99695366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.00755557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002487 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,313,249 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.