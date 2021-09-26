Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ANF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

