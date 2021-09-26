Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$12.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings of ($12.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($14.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($11.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($22.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($59.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.14) to ($58.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($37.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($30.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 110,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,812. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.15.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.