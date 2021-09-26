Umbrella Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.61 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $30.61 million and $4.43 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

