SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.17 million and $36,670.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.62 or 1.00302314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.46 or 0.06980848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.27 or 0.00751447 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,164,146 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

