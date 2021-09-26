Digix Gold Token Hits One Day Volume of $6,063.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $48.41 or 0.00109310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $6,063.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00130495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.