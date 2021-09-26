Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $8.56 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $31,487.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00005363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001812 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00051717 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,631,680 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

