ArGo (ARGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, ArGo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $1.86 million and $19,913.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00129579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043446 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

