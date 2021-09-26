Maker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $369.00 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Maker has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $369.00 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,381.83 or 0.05432313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00129977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043316 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

