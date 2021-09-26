-$0.25 EPS Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Beyond Air reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 639.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 17.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.09. 373,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.