Reviewing Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 17.47% 11.92% 8.40% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 106.27%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 762.07%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.21 $21.55 million $0.17 23.71 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.22 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Hycroft Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

