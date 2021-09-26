Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 535,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,338,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 143,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

