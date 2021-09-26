Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 578,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Magna International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

