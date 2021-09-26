Savix (SVX) Price Tops $4.56 on Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Savix has a market capitalization of $301,288.10 and approximately $9,828.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00010480 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00056415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043106 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

