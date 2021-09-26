Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $101.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 33,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $426.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.