$48.15 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $48.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 19,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,330. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

