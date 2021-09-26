New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.56 Million

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to post sales of $376.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.11 million and the highest is $380.00 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. 407,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.39%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.