Rio DeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.