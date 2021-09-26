Horizon Protocol (HZN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $372,024.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $372,024.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00101097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,057.57 or 0.99693771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.00 or 0.06883574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.86 or 0.00747527 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

