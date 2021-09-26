Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

