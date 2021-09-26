Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will report sales of $35.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.88 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.15 million, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $154.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,072.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 23,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,851. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

