Folgory Coin (FLG) 1-Day Volume Hits $33,337.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $33,337.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00128928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011749 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

