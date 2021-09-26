Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,602,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.