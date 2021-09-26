South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $285.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.61 million to $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

