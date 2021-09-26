Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to report $14.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $14.82 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

HYZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HYZN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,035,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $19.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.07% of Hyzon Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.