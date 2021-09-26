Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post sales of $8.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,164. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.63.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

