Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $148.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $595.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

