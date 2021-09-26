$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. 1,027,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $119.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

