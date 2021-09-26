The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $71.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

