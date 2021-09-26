Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.55.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $345.20. 359,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,722. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 67.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

