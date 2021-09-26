DAO Maker Trading Up 3.7% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $89.32 million and $8.59 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00005660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.95 or 1.00526700 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.00 or 0.07106107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00749695 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.